Local football clubs need funding before Assembly dissolved – Sugden

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has urged the NI Executive to roll out a promised £40m football stadium funding programme to clubs including Coleraine FC, before the Assembly is dissolved for May’s election.

The Sub Regional Stadia Plan for Soccer was first envisaged more than 10 years ago. Ms Sugden said the Communities Minister needed to make good on promises that the programme was ‘ready to go’ and deliver the much-needed funding.

“It is very disappointing that the Communities Minister has still not progressed the sub-regional stadium funding,” Ms Sugden said. “It is also a poor excuse to blame the absence of the First and deputy First Minister for this decision.

“I have been seeking updates on this funding for years and each time have been promised it will be forthcoming. Now, time is rapidly running out.”

Ms Sugden said the programme had the potential to directly invest in working class communities.

“This lengthy delay and now uncertainty is a significant blow for local clubs, particularly those outside Belfast,” she continued. “Clubs were working towards exciting plans which would develop their stadiums towards a community space that is so much more than football.

“Many football grounds, like Coleraine FC, sit within working class areas, so this funding was an opportunity to support local people, strengthen communities and invest in an area, bringing hope and aspiration.

“The Communities Minister and the wider Executive need to make this work before the end of this Assembly mandate. The Minister has said the programme remains ready to go, so all efforts must be made to get past this final hurdle.

“They need to explain the situation to those working towards projects with positive, far reaching impact, as well as continuing to meet with clubs and footballing bodies to find a way of releasing the funds.”