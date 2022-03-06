Security alert in Ballymoney over

The security alert at Macfin Road in Ballymoney has now ended.



Inspector Smyth said: "We received a report shortly before 1.30pm today (Sunday 6th March) that a suspicious device had been left in the Margaret Avenue area of Ballymoney. The device was then moved to a wooded area near the Macfin Road.



"A suspicious object was examined and has been declared an elaborate hoax and taken for away for further examination.



"The Macfin Road and Newbridge Road have now fully re-opened."



Officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 937 06/03/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.