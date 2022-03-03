Thursday's weather

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Will the weather improve as we head towards the weekend?

Here's the Met Office's Clare Nasir with the answer...

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282