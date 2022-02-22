Police investigate creeper style burglary in Ballycastle

Detectives are investigating a report of a creeper-style burglary in the Torr Road area of Ballycastle.



A report was made to police that a property had been entered via an unlocked front porch door and car keys along with a vehicle had been stolen. The blue Toyota Rav4 contained tools valued at around £1,000.



It is believed that the jeep was stolen sometime between last Wednesday (February 16) at 10.30pm and Thursday February 17 at 7am.



Anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident or who may have dashcam or other footage of a vehicle matching this description in the area at the time is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 432 of 17/02/22.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.



"Police want to take this opportunity to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity because it could prove vital to our investigations," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"We would also urge residents to check on their neighbours and also to do all they can to protect their homes.



"As people begin to spend more time outdoors it can be all too easy to leave windows open when we go out, or front doors unlocked while we tend to the back garden. This is all it takes for a burglar to gain access to your home.

"Even when you are in the house we would advise you to ensure you keep your doors and windows locked. Our advice is close it, lock it, check it."



According to police, there are a number of practical steps you can take to to secure your home and family



* Never leave doors unlocked and do not to leave keys in an unsafe place (such as under doormats or flower pots)

* Check who is at your door before opening

* Don’t leave cash or valuable items on display

* Report suspicious persons or vehicles to police via 101

* Join Neighbourhood Watch

* Join the Nominated Neighbour scheme

* Consider fitting an alarm or other security devices



If you need any further advice or information, please contact the PSNI on 101 where you can speak to your local crime prevention officer.