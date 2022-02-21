Storm Franklin batters the coast

High seas and damaged buildings follow night of strong winds across the borough

The scene at the indoor market in Coleraine on Monday morning following strong winds overnight on Sunday.

By Damian Mullan

DISRUPTED power supplies and damaged buildings were left in the wake of Storm Franklin which struck the borough on Monday.

At Magilligan weather station, gusts of 76 mph were recorded in the early hours of the morning.

Met Éireann warned of exceptionally high seas with ‘phenomenal’ wave heights of 15.8m reported off the coast of county Donegal.

On North Coast beaches, wave models indicated the swell would peak early on Monday morning with expected wave heights of of 7m (23 feet).

And as high tide approached Coleraine Coastguard warned 'weather watchers' over the dangers of being swept fro their feet.

“No photograph is worth risking your life for,” said a spokesperson.

Inland, North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine was forced to close after the high winds caused structural damage to the building

The roof of one of the school's classrooms was blown off and the school closed for safety reasons.

More on this story in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.

