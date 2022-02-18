Security alert at The Crescent, Ballymoney over - elaborate hoax removed for further examination

Security alert at The Crescent, Ballymoney over - elaborate hoax removed for further examination
THE security alert in The Crescent area of Ballymoney has now ended. A suspicious object was examined and has been declared an elaborate hoax and taken for away for further examination.

Roads have been re-opened and residents allowed to return to their homes.

Officers would like to thank all those affected by this incident for their patience and understanding and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 283 18/02/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact

