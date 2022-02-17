North coast bears the brunt of storms

STORM Dudley may have blown itself out but there's little respite for people living along the north coast with a second big storm on its way.

Storm Eunice is predicted to arrive on these shores with a yellow warning in place for winds and snow affecting parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into force from 3am on Friday and runs to 6pm on Friday.

So, it's case of batten down the hatches for a second time in a matter of days.