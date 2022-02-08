Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has reaffirmed her commitment to North West rail connectivity and welcomed the completion of a Feasibility Study into Phase 3 of the track renewal project on the Derry-Coleraine section of rail line.

Minister Mallon said: “Since coming into office I have been clear that my priority is addressing regional imbalance, better connecting communities and, importantly, ensuring that we shape our places around our people, for our people and with our people. Improving rail services to the North West is a key part of this and I have taken a number of important steps to achieve this.

“Last year I committed to a new feasibility study to get Phase 3 of the Derry to Coleraine rail line back on track, and ring-fenced funding for that work to be done at pace. I am pleased to announce that the feasibility study is now complete and a business case for this important project is currently being prepared and it will be subject to the necessary approval processes.

“In addition to the new Phase 3 study I also allocated funding for a further study to examine options of new halts and associated park-and-ride facilities at Strathfoyle, Eglinton/City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly as well as the possibility of introducing half-hourly services from Derry. That work is ongoing and it is anticipated that this feasibility study will complete in summer 2022, allowing long awaited progress for rail in the North West to move forward with pace.”

Concluding, Minister Mallon said: “Investing in rail connectivity is key to delivering greener and cleaner transport but it also opens up opportunities for connectivity and economic growth. The North West needs to benefit from our green recovery and I’ve made it clear that I am determined to deliver lasting change and economic equality for our citizens across the North.

"This work builds on the all island strategic rail review, the first in over 100 years, that I am currently carrying out in partnership with the Irish Government. This strategic review will explore rail connections across the island, including to and from the North West.

"The people of Derry and the wider North West deserve to have access to enhanced rail connectivity. They have waited for far too long.”