Swann wants COVID restrictions removed 'this week'

Health Minister, Robin Swann, says he is taking advice on how he can “replace the bulk” of what’s left of Northern Ireland’s COVID-19 restrictions – and he wants it done “this week”.

Currently the Northern Ireland Executive can’t meet following the resignation of First Minister, Paul Givan, last week.

The last remaining restrictions were due to be discussed at an Executive meeting on Thursday.

However, Mr Swann said he was not "prepared to allow a failure of politics to get in the way of lifting now unnecessary restrictions".

"I am now seeking that legal guidance on how I myself can replace the bulk of the remaining restrictions, if not all of them, with clear guidance and advice," he said on Monday afternoon.

"When we had an executive, ministers always said we wouldn't retain restrictions for a day longer than necessary, so that same logic should still apply.

"While we must move forward carefully, we can't stay locked in emergency restrictions forever.

"We need to start getting normal back."

His comments come as two Covid-19-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday. Another 3,105 cases of coronavirus were also reported, up from 2,694 on Sunday.