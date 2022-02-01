This week's front & back pages

Tuesday 1 February 2022 8:30
Covid-19 - Tue 1st February Figure
Parkhill and Tweed both go out on loan
Derry kick off league campaign against Down
Magnificent seven for Cross & Passion
Ulster team named for Scarlets clash at Kingspan
Rea takes top gong
John bags first hole in one - aged 12!
Honours even for Coleraine Firsts
Bannsiders face trip to Glentoran
Shamrocks on course for three in a row
Ballycastle man John Traynor who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
