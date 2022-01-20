WATCH: Executive to make decisions on easing restrictions - but face coverings set to stay for now

Rules around vaccine passports could be lifted from next week, it is being reported.

The Northern Ireland Executive is meeting today to discuss potentially lifting some of the current restrictions, including removing the ‘rule of six’ on table service and the reopening of nightclubs from January 26.

Speaking in Londonderry the First Minister and deputy First Minister both seemed to strike an optimistic tone.

Paul Givan said that Northern Ireland was “at a significant moment” in terms of COVID within community.

“It has been a difficult 18 months but thankfully omicron isn’t as severe as previous variants and the pressures on our health service have not materialised in the way that some feared it could at Christmas time,” he said.

He said that there would still be areas within the Autumn and Winter contingency plan which would be looked at again on February 10.

In England face coverings are to be no longer mandated, however Michelle O’Neill said that this would not be something that the Executive would be covering at the current time.

“We’re asking people to still follow that protection, because it is a protection and I would foresee that that would remain for a bit of the period ahead,” she said.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, we still have to be cautious but we do have room to be optimistic.”