Security alert in Loughguile

Security alert in Loughguile
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Corkey Road area of Loughguile.

Cordons are in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this stage.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282