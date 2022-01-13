Take part in this year's Big Garden Birdwatch

Keep your eyes wide open, get the kettle on and grab your binoculars as RSPB NI encourage you to join in on the charity’s Big Garden Birdwatch this month.

That’s right, registration is now open for the world’s largest garden wildlife survey taking place 28th- 30th January 2022, and you don’t even have to leave your home to be part of it.

RSPB NI is asking the public of Northern Ireland to spend just one hour watching and recording the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

Over a million people took part in 2021, counting 17 million birds – making it the biggest Birdwatch ever!

By taking part in the Birdwatch, you will be helping to build an annual snapshot of how birdlife is doing across the UK. It is only by understanding how wildlife is faring that we can protect it.

So, what are you waiting for? Take action to help solve the problems facing nature!

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2022 and receive your FREE Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, top tips for your birdwatch, plus advice on how to help you attract wildlife to your garden, text BIRD to 70030 or visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch