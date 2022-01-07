Friday 7 January 2022 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows no further coronavirus related deaths and 6,444 new positive test results.
There are 31 covid patients in ICU, 26 of which are being ventilated.
Covid-19 - Fri 7th January Figures
