Road closures in Ballycastle

Motorists advised of a number of road closures in the vicinity of the Moyarget Road on Wednesday

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

Motorists and local residents of the Ballycastle area are advised of a number of road closures in the vicinity of the Moyarget Road later today, Wednesday 5th January.

The road will be closed at its junctions with Kilcreg Road, Magheramore Road and Church Road from 10am until approximately 2pm.

The junction between Whitepark Road and Straid Road will also be closed.

The closures are to assist with a scene examination as part of an ongoing investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in Ballycastle on Thursday 21st October, 2021.

