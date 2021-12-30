Police investigate Portrush assault

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in the Garron Park area of Portrush on Friday, 24th December.

Just before 5.30pm, it was reported that a male was assaulted by both a male and a female in that area.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact 101 and quoting reference 1430 of 24/12/21.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

