PSNI appeal for witnesses

Single-vehicle collision happened in the cark park of commercial premises in Ballymoney

By Damian Mullan

Police are making a renewed appeal for witnesses to a road traffic collision that occurred in Ballymoney on the afternoon of Monday 6 December.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the cark park of commercial premises in the John Street area of the town at around 4.30pm.

Inspector Shaw said: “Tragically, a 64-year-old female pedestrian later died.

“It’s now three weeks on, and we are making a renewed appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, we are keen to hear from two witnesses, whom we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“The first is a blonde-haired female, who exited the car park after the collision, driving a dark blue or purple-coloured Skoda.

“The second is a female nurse who kindly offered assistance at the scene.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1329 06/12/21.”

 

