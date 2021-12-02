Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland: March 2020 to October 2021

THE Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has today published a report on Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

The report shows that there were 3,692 deaths involving Covid-19 in Northern Ireland between 1 March 2020 and 31 October 2021, accounting for 13.0% of all deaths in this period.

Age-standardised mortality rates (ASMRs) are used to directly compare mortality rates for different groups, including males with females, or regions, using the age structure of a standard population. The Covid-19 related ASMR for March 2020 to October 2021 was 227.1 deaths per 100,000 persons.

Males had a significantly higher ASMR of Covid-19 related deaths (291.2) compared to females (181.2 deaths per 100,000). This difference was most profound in the period July to October 2021, when ASMRs for males were more than double those for females.

Antrim & Newtownabbey Local Government District (LGD) had the highest Covid-19 related ASMR with 270.9 deaths per 100,000; the lowest ASMR was found in Fermanagh & Omagh LGD (144.2). Geographic patterns changed as the pandemic developed, with different LGDs having the highest ASMRs in March to August 2020 (Belfast LGD), September 2020 to June 2021 (Mid Ulster LGD), and July to October 2021 (Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon LGD).

Adjusting for differing age structures within the population, Covid-19 related ASMRs were highest in the 20% most deprived areas at 287.6 deaths per 100,000 population, and lowest in the 20% least deprived areas at 187.5 deaths per 100,000. This difference was most profound in the most recent period (July to October 2021), when the rate in the 20% most deprived areas (66.1 per 100,000 population) was more than double that in the 20% least deprived areas (31.2).

Covid-19 related deaths in persons of working age (aged 20-64) totalled 391, representing 8.7% of all deaths in this age group. The highest proportion of deaths that were Covid-19 related was found in process, plant and machine operatives (12.9%); the lowest proportion was found in associate professional and technical occupations (4.5%).