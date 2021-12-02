Causeway Collection 100 exhibition now open at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is putting some of its arts and museums’ collection from the last 100 years on display to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The Causeway Collection 100 exhibition features a wealth of visual arts and sculptures including works by Basil Blackshaw, Diarmuid Delargy, Micky Donnelly, Charles McAuley, Michael McGuinness, Ross Wilson, Norman Wilkinson and many more.

It’s open throughout December at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady, with many of the pieces bequeathed or donated to Council and created by acclaimed artists associated with the Borough.