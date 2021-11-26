Chief Medical Officer urges young people to get their Covid vaccine this weekend

CHIEF Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, has encouraged young people to take full advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated this weekend when Trusts will be running clinics for the 12 to 17 age groups.

Professor Sir Michael McBride was speaking in advance of the roll out of a series of clinics across Northern Ireland on 27 and 28 November.

“I can fully understand that among some young people there is a feeling that the threat of Covid-19 is not something which applies to them," he said.

“However, recent events where large numbers of young people were gathered together have shown us that age alone is no protection against catching this virus or passing it on to others who may be even more vulnerable.

“Many young people have already had their careers, their education and their sporting activity significantly curtailed as a consequence of contracting Covid-19.

“I would ask parents, carers and guardians to have a conversation with their children and encourage them to take up this opportunity to receive the vaccine. The weight of the last two years has fallen particularly heavily on young people and they have missed out on so much.

“Getting the vaccine provides them with the best chance to take back control and protect themselves and also protect those closest to them including their parents, grandparents and other relatives. The more people that are vaccinated will help to lessen the impact of Covid-19 across society and on the health service.

“Vaccination is also really important when it comes to reducing disruption to young people’s education.”

Full details of the clinics available on nidirect www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/get-covid-19-vaccination-northern-ireland#toc-1

Those aged 12-15 will require an adult/guardian to accompany them to a vaccine clinic to provide consent.

Saturday 27 November

· Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre: 9am to 5pm (closed 12.30pm to 1pm)

· Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium: 10am to 6pm

· Belfast - Ulster Hospital, acute services block: 9am to 6pm

· Craigavon - Rushmere Centre: 9.30am to 5.30pm (appointment only)

· Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: 9am to 4pm

· Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, key workers' accommodation: 9am to 4.30pm (appointment only)

· Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 9am to 6pm

· Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital, Level 5, tower block: 9am to 4.30pm (appointment only)

· Kilkeel Leisure Centre: 9.30am to 5.30pm (appointment only)

· Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen: 9am to 4.30pm (appointment only)

Sunday 28 November

· Ballymena - Seven Towers Leisure Centre: 9am to 5pm (closed 12.30pm to 1pm)

· Belfast - Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium: 10am to 6pm

· Belfast - Ulster Hospital, acute services block: 9am to 6pm

· Craigavon - Rushmere Centre: 9.30am to 5.30pm (appointment only)

· Downpatrick - Downshire Hospital, Great Hall: 9am to 4pm

· Dungannon - the Junction: 9.30am to 5.30pm (appointment only)

· Enniskillen - South West Acute Hospital, key workers' accommodation: 9am to 4.30pm (appointment only)

· Lisburn Primary and Community Care Centre: 9am to 6pm

· Londonderry - Altnagelvin Hospital Site, level 5, tower block: 9am to 4.30pm (appointment only)

· Omagh - Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital, old school canteen: 9am to 4.30pm (appointment only)