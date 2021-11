Christmas Cavalcades rescheduled due to adverse weather forecast

DUE to adverse weather forecasts, council has taken the difficult decision to reschedule the Christmas Cavalcade events planned for Coleraine, Dungiven and Portstewart.

The events were due to take place on Friday, Friday November 26 and Saturday November 27.

However, as public health and safety is of paramount importance, these have been rescheduled.

The new dates for the Christmas Cavalcades are:

Coleraine - Thursday, December 2. Cavalcade departs at 6.30pm

Dungiven - Tuesday November 30. Cavalcade departs at 6.30pm

Portstewart - Wednesday December 1. Cavalcade departs at 6.30pm

The remaining Christmas Cavalcades scheduled are unaffected but remain weather dependent.

The event scheduled for Ballycastle on Thursday evening (November 25) starting at 6.30pm, will go ahead as planned.