‘Matter of time’ before burglars kill someone

THE SON and daughter of a man in his 80s whose home was broken into last week have made an emotional appeal to the public to help catch those responsible before they go too far and end up killing someone.



Donna McAfee said she and brother Geoffrey McCook are grateful that their father, who lives in Ballycastle, wasn't hurt, but following a burglary in Armoy just days before when an 83-year-old woman was burgled by six masked men, she said they worry that it's just a “matter of time” before these heartless burglars kill someone.



Donna told the Chronicle: “Daddy was very shook up after his experience but we know this could have ended so much worse.

The kind of folk that are breaking into pensioner's houses just don't care who they're hurting. Our fears are that it will be just a matter of time before they kill someone.



“The sooner these people are dealt with the better. I would appeal to the public that if anyone has any information, no matter how small, please tell the police.

“You can also contact myself of Geoffrey, but we all need to work together to keep the elderly people in our communities safe.”

