Tributes pour in to A26 crash victim

THE woman who died following a crash between a car and a lorry on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney on Thursday afternoon was Mrs. Aurelia Kelly.

She was the wife of the Revd Trevor Kelly (NSM Curate of Drummaul, Duneane & Ballyscullion).

Extending condolences to the family, the Bishop of Connor, George Davison, said: “Aurelia was much loved by her family and by the parish families in Connor diocese where she lived and served.

“She was a lady who made a wonderful contribution to the lives of those around her.

“On behalf of all of us in Connor diocese, I express our love and sympathy to Trevor, their children Andrew & Rebecca and to Aurelia’s parents.

“Please continue to hold the whole family in your prayers at this difficult time. May they know the hope and comfort of Christ as they grieve. The eternal God is your refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms.”

The Grouped Parishes of Craigs, Dunaghy and Killagan extended sympathy to the family in a post on social media, describing the deceased as a ‘well-loved lady’.

They said: “As a parish, we are very saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Aurelia Kelly.

“Aurelia was a well-loved lady throughout our grouped parishes, she had a huge heart and spent many hours supporting various charities in many creative ways.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Trevor, Andrew & Laura and Rebecca and assure them of our prayers and support.

“Most merciful God, whose wisdom is beyond our understanding, surround the family and friends of Aurelia with your love, that they may not be overwhelmed by their loss, but have confidence in your goodness, and strength to meet the days to come. We ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen.”

St. Colmanells and Portglenone Church of Ireland echoed these thoughts, stating: “As many will be already well aware our Parish lost a very dear friend and supporter yesterday.

“It was such shocking news to learn that Aurelia Kelly lost her life in a road traffic collision yesterday afternoon.

“Aurelia was so well known and loved throughout our congregation and her untimely passing will be hard on many. Our prayers are focused of course on her husband Trevor and on Aurelia's children Andrew and Rebecca, and the rest of her close family and friends at this difficult time.”

A personal friend posted: “An incredible lady. Putting everyone first in her day. A loving wife and mother who lived for her family.

“She was a constant charity server, always inventing new fundraising ideas to hopefully help others. She will be sorely missed by everyone who were lucky to have met her.

Police say Mrs. Kelly, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene.

A male passenger in the car was taken to hospital.

Inspector Watt said: "Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police."