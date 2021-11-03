Funeral limousine driver shortage - transporting the bereaved is not taxiing say local Funeral Directors

UNFAIR' regulations forcing funeral limousine drivers to seek alternate employment during the Covid pandemic, has created a driver shortage within the service, that is impacting bereaved families.

So says Coleraine Funeral Director and spokesperson for the National Association of Funeral Directors, Northern Ireland (NAFD (NI), Mr William Millar.

Mr Millar says that Funeral Directors here have been “penalized” “for the last 13 years” by legislation within the Taxis Act (NI) 2008, that classifies funeral limousines as Public Service Vehicles, (PSV) thus subject to the same regulations as taxis, with drivers requiring ‘Class C ‘taxi licenses.

NAFD (NI) have written to MLAs, demanding change.

North Antrim MLAs Mervyn Storey and Jim Allister have taken up the cause, both tabling Assembly questions calling for Infrastructure (DfI) Minister Nichola Mallon, to review tha matter and remove the PSV classification from funeral limousines.

Mr Millar, of Murdocks Funeral Home, said that the NAFD (NI) would like the issue addressed “as a matter of urgency.”

