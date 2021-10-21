Ministers extol virtues of reading to mark Book Week

FIRST Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have marked Book Week with visits to their local libraries.

The First Minister was at Lisburn City Library while the deputy First Minister visited Cookstown Library. They met staff, as well as representatives from Libraries NI and the BBC, who are jointly coordinating Book Week.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “Within the pages of a book we can find knowledge, understanding and entertainment. Every book we read takes us on a journey. The best among them enrich who we are as people. Our libraries are not only a fantastic resource but a gateway to this world of discovery.

“I’m delighted to mark #bookweekni at Lisburn Library, though I encourage everyone right across Northern Ireland to get involved. So visit your local library, start that book you have always meant to read, or just make the time and space to discover something new.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “We all know how valuable our libraries are, particularly in rural areas where they play such an important role in communities. They are a place where people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities can come and make use of their many services.

“Book Week is all about the joy of reading – the pleasure it gives, the learning it brings and the impact it has on our lives. Reading can bring great comfort and enjoyment on an individual level, but it can also help to bring people together, connecting so many of us through shared experiences. So whether it’s your first book or you’re a seasoned reader, let’s all get the pages turning in Book Week.”