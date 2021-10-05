McGuigan ‘concerned’ following closure of Ballymoney care home

SINN Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has expressed concerns following the closure of Court Care Home in Ballymoney.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“The closure of Court Care Home in Ballymoney is deeply concerning and will result in 27 residents having to move to new homes and 50 staff losing their jobs.

“This is a blow to staff and to residents and their families, many of whom are elderly and vulnerable and no doubt this will cause huge trauma and disruption to them.

“While there was huge concerns about the home’s financial viability, the main priority of any care home should be providing first-class, quality care to residents, not making a profit.

“I have been in contact with both the RQIA and the Northern Trust. The focus now needs to be on prioritising the needs of residents and ensuring a smooth transition takes place to minimise disruption to their lives.”