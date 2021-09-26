Man (33) charged with attempted murder following Portrush incident

A 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and affray and is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrate's Court on Monday, September 27.



As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.



A woman aged in her thirties and a man in his twenties have been released on bail pending further enquiries.



It is believed the charges are linked to an incident in the Glenarm Avenue area of Portrush on Friday, September 24.