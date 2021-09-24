Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team

AFTER all the talking and all the build-up, the hype and the speculation, it's down to the respective teams to take centre stage as the eagerly awaited Ryder Cup gets underway at Whistling Straits today (Friday).

The opening Foursomes were revealed on Thursday with former Irish Open champion at Portstewart Golf Club, Jon Rahm, partnering up with fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia in a heavyweight clash against crack Americans Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas.

There was no place for Ireland's Shane Lowry, winner of The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019, in the opening fixtures but it can be expected the Ryder Cup rookie will get plenty of game time over the weekend given his friendship with Europe captain Padraig Harrington and his fondness for matchplay golf.

Another man with local connections, Rathmore Golf Club member Graeme McDowell, will also be a busy man this weekend as he performs his duties as one of the European vice captains.

A bona fide Ryder Cup legend given his heroics in the past, G-Mac will no doubt prove a valuable assist as the action unfolds in Wisconsin in the coming days.