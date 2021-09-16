NI experience brand unveiled in France 

THE ‘Northern Ireland – Embrace a Giant Spirit’ brand will be unveiled to 50 French travel agents, tour operators and journalists, at a virtual event today (Thursday), organised by Tourism Ireland in conjunction with Tourism NI.

The launch will provide a valuable opportunity to highlight some of the many wonderful ‘Giant’ experiences that French holidaymakers can enjoy in Northern Ireland.

It will include a virtual guided tour around Northern Ireland – showcasing Tracey's Farmhouse Kitchen, outdoor activities operator Far and Wild, Game of Thrones filming locations with Game of Thrones Tours, as well as a virtual walking tour of Derry-Londonderry with tour guide Michael Cooper.

Attendees will also enjoy entertainment by soprano Margaret Keys, singing in the Guildhall in Londonderry and a traditional musical performance from on board the SS Nomadic.

Monica MacLaverty, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Southern Europe, said: “Tourism Ireland is delighted that 50 French travel advisors and journalists are taking the time to attend the launch of the ‘Northern Ireland – Embrace a Giant Spirit’ brand today.

"We look forward to highlighting Northern Ireland and some of our many ‘Giant’ experiences to them. Our message is that we can’t wait to welcome back French visitors to Northern Ireland.”