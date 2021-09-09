Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to mark Emergency Services Day

The 999 Day Flag will be raised at Cloonavin today (Thursday) as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council marks the work of the Emergency Services.

The annual Emergency Services Day event is an opportunity to reflect on the collective efforts of those who do so much to protect the public and save lives.

Alongside the flying of the flag, Cloonavin will be illuminated in red light as a sign of support for the Air Ambulance, which provides helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS), working in direct partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

In a message of thanks to all those involved with the emergency services, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “It’s too easy to overlook the importance of our emergency services, but when they are needed, they are always there. In many cases, they enter dangerous and traumatic situations when many others would be going the other way and for this, we are truly grateful.

“Every day, lives are saved thanks to the collective bravery and skills of all our emergency services, and this is what I want to reflect on. The pandemic encouraged all of us to express our thanks and gratitude to those who dedicate their lives to protecting others, and I hope this is a legacy which will continue beyond the health crisis.”

As well as promoting the work of the emergency services, the 999 Day campaign also promotes the importance of using emergency services responsibly, educates the public about basic lifesaving skills, and highlights the many career and volunteering opportunities available within the services.