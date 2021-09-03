Givan and O’Neill express sympathy on death of Pat Hume

FIRST Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have expressed their sympathy to the family and friends of Pat Hume following news of her death.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “There is a real sense of loss following the death of Pat Hume. Not just among her friends and family – and my thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time – but for the many lives she touched, both directly and indirectly.

“It is a testament to her legacy that people from all backgrounds, near and far, are tonight joined in sadness to mark her passing.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I was very sad to hear about the death of Pat Hume. Pat was a strong and determined person whose immense contribution to our peace is recognised across this island and across the world.

“My thoughts are with Pat and John’s children, the entire Hume family, and the people of Derry who will feel her loss deeply.”