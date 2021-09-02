Education Minister hails £21m investment in special schools

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has hailed a £21m investment in the provision of education for special schools.

A total of 17 special schools will benefit from the funding providing 61 additional classes, the recruitment of approximately 60 additional teachers and 145 additional classroom assistants.

The Minister was visiting the Harberton North campus in Fortwilliam one of the schools that will benefit from the investment.

Speaking at the school which has recently opened to pupils after a major refurbishment the Minister said: “I very much appreciate the opportunity to visit Harberton North today which is one of 17 special schools that will benefit from this £21m investment for this school year.

“I visited the school just a few weeks ago and the refurbishment programme that has taken place here is a shining example of what can be achieved in such a short space of time through the efforts of my Department, the EA, the school leadership and the various contractors.

“Securing appropriate high quality services for children with Special Educational Needs is a key priority for both my Department and the Education Authority.

Education Authority Chair, Barry Mulholland said: “I am delighted to visit Harberton North today to see the benefits of this investment in our children first hand. This was a hugely ambitious project across 17 schools in an extremely challenging timeframe. I would like to thank the principals, governors and parents at all the schools involved, as well as EA staff and contractors, for working to provide these fantastic facilities for children and young people.”