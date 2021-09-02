Belfast Maritime Weekender brings city's history to life

BELFAST'S Maritime Mile is getting ready to host a two-day festival of family fun this weekend (Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 September).

The Belfast Maritime Weekender will bring the city’s maritime and industrial history to life and includes pockets of exciting seafaring activities stretching across Sailortown, City Quays and Donegall Quay to Queen’s Quay and Titanic Quarter.



The weekend’s daytime and evening activities include live music and dance, nautical themed street performers, playful art and heritage installations, dance picnics for children, walking tours, a treasure trail, a pop-up market, illuminations and much more.

Translink will be providing Metro and Ulsterbus services to the city centre with the closest bus depot, Laganside Bus Centre, located only a few minutes walk from City Quays. You can also hop on the 2F bus at Wellington Place for a short bus journey to Pilot Street, located in the heart of City Quays.

The Glider service will be offering direct cross-city services between the east and west of the city with the G2 route linking into Titanic Quarter during the festival with stops at Queens Quay and Queens Road.

Travelling by train to the event - the nearest stations are Yorkgate Station or Titanic Quarter Halt with both stations within walking distance to the event sites. The Titanic Quarter train station can be accessed directly by the Bangor and Portadown trains with these train lines also accessed at Lanyon Place Station. Find out more about Translink’s train and bus services including timetables at www.translink.co.uk

There is no dedicated car parking for the event but there are a number of nearby car parks in the city centre including at Corporation Street, Corporation Square and Belfast City Quays Multi-storey car park.

The turning circle at the front of the Odyssey Pavilion will remain traffic-free during the event. Local taxi companies will be making alternative pick-up and drop-off arrangements for customers.

The Belfast Maritime Weekender has been organised by Belfast City Council in partnership with Maritime Belfast Trust, and is supported by Belfast Harbour, Titanic Quarter Limited, the Odyssey Trust, Department for Communities and Maritime Mile partners and media partner Q Radio.

The event also marks the start of Belfast City Council’s Belfast Music programme, with gigs and performances lined up until December. Aside from buskers and live music across the Maritime Mile, a number of special performances will be happening in some unusual venues including Mindfulness Sound Bath sessions in St Joseph’s Church, an open mic night in the American Bar and a cabaret in the Drawing Office at the Titanic Hotel.





