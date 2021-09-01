New larch sculptures on display in Flowerfield Park

MEMBERS of the public will have an opportunity to view a series of unique sculptures created by local artist Sara Cunningham-Bell at Flowerfield Park in Portstewart until this Saturday (September 4).

The striking sculptures, entitled ‘More is Different’, have been placed at multiple locations within a defined area of the park. Made from larch wood, they explore one form in relation to another, how they enhance one another and how they are inter-dependent.

Explaining their significance, Sara said: “The local larch is consciously sourced and the project aims to give respect to the circular economy and environmental issues whilst exploring our creative connections.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes added: “Flowerfield Park provides a beautiful space for these sculptures and I was pleased to have the opportunity to meet with Sara and view them with her, while learning more about their meaning and creation. They will remain in place until this weekend and I would encourage people to visit the park to enjoy them before then.”

The sculpture series is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, with part of it showing simultaneously at the National Botanical Gardens in Dublin.

Sara is also currently completing a permanent park sculpture measuring over six metres tall in Finglas, Dublin. This commission by Dublin City Council is supported by Visual Artists Ireland the High Lane Gallery.