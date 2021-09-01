Dress to impress at the Balmoral Show

THE Balmoral Show is on the lookout for the most appropriately dressed country lady and gent as their Best Dressed competition returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn on Saturday 25th September.

Sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book, Show organisers are asking visitors to stand out from the crowd and dress to impress in their best chic country attire.

This year, Cool FM’s very own fashionista, Melissa Riddell will judge this popular competition and will have the difficult task of crowning both the Best Dressed Lady and Gent of the 2021 Show.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Melissa commented, “I am so excited to be judging the Best Dressed Lady and Gent at this year’s Balmoral Show. I’m looking for someone whose confidence in their outfit shines through reflecting their own individual flair and style.”

With some fabulous prizes on offer including a stylish country outfit from Dubarry and a luxury stay provided by Ireland’s Blue Book, make sure to make your way to the registration marquee, located next to the Downtown Show Stage, on Saturday 25th September from 10am-1pm. The final will take place at 3pm on the Downtown Show Stage.

This year’s Show will run from Wednesday 22nd September to Saturday 25th September, that’s four action packed days of family fun. Come along and visit us this year, whether you’re from the city or countryside, a first time visitor or repeat show-goer, we hope to see you there.

Tickets are now available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. Please note this year tickets are day specific only and must be purchased prior to the Show. Conditions of entry can be found online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.