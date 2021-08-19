Police advise on local parades

THE PSNI has advised people of a number of parades taking place this weekend.

"Please be advised that a number of parades are taking place in Causeway Coast and Glens this weekend that may cause localised traffic disruption," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"A parade in Rasharkin on Friday night (20th) will begin at 7pm and finish at 9pm approximately.

"On Saturday evening (21st) a parade will take place in Ballymoney with assembly at North Road at 8.30pm and finishing at Meeting House Street car park at 11pm.

"Please plan your journey accordingly"