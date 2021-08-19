Police advise on local parades

Police advise on local parades
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE PSNI has advised people of a number of parades taking place this weekend.

"Please be advised that a number of parades are taking place in Causeway Coast and Glens this weekend that may cause localised traffic disruption," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"A parade in Rasharkin on Friday night (20th) will begin at 7pm and finish at 9pm approximately.

"On Saturday evening (21st) a parade will take place in Ballymoney with assembly at North Road at 8.30pm and finishing at Meeting House Street car park at 11pm.

"Please plan your journey accordingly"

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282