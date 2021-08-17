Paramilitary Crime Task Force officers arrest man in Bushmills

OFFICERS from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF), investigating ongoing criminality linked to North Antrim UDA, have arrested a man in the Bushmills area today (Tuesday 17 August).



The 21-year-old male was arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.



Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said: “Today’s arrest is evidence of our continuing commitment to tackling all forms of criminality linked to North Antrim UDA.

"They look to control local communities, stopping people giving information to police, leaving them free to exploit ordinary members of the public.

"The PCTF are working to disband this criminal organisation and will continue to listen to communities and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing and any form of criminality to call us on 101.



"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”