Enquiries ongoing into early morning house fire in Coleraine

Enquiries ongoing into early morning house fire in Coleraine
Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THE cause of an early morning fire this morning in the Chapel Square area of Coleraine is 'under investigation.'

Firefighters were called to the incident at around 1.30am on Tuesday.

Two appliances from Coleraine Fire Station and one appliance from Portstewart Fire Station attended the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Police received a report of a fire at a property in the Chapel Square area of Coleraine at 1:35am this morning (Tuesday, August 17)," said a spokesperson.

"Enquiries are ongoing and there are no further details at this stage."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282