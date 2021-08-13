Superhero Day in Coleraine

MARVEL Super Heros are set to descend on Coleraine this afternoon (Friday).

The Hulk will be joined by Captain America, Ironman, Black Widow and Scarlett Witch from noon until 1pm.

The walkabout of characters is organised by Our Coleraine (Coleraine Business Improvement District).

Later in the afternoon, between 3pm and 4pm, The Hulk will take to the streets again joined by Spiderman, Captain Marvel, Groot and Rocket.

Coleraine BID Manager Jamie Hamill said: "Superhero Fridays has been very popular over the last few weeks. I would like to thank everyone for continuing to follow the guidance and supporting our town. Stay safe and keep smiling everyone!"