Over £100,000 is raised in memory of John Mulholland

JOHN Mulholland Motors has raised an incredible £102,757 to help support patients and families impacted by cancer, through its vital partnership with local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

The award winning car dealership in Randalstown and Campsie has been a proud partner of the charity since 2019 and, with the support of its staff and customers, they raised that towering total in just two years.

The money raised will help fund vital nursing hours, which supports thousands of local people every year.

The money has been raised through a range of activities, including donations for every car sold and serviced, as well as the company’s employees taking part in a range of the charity’s fundraising events.

The family owned company has a very personal reason for supporting Friends of the Cancer Centre, as owner John Mulholland was diagnosed with kidney cancer in June 2018.

Sadly John passed away in August 2019, but his family and all of the colleagues at John Mulholland Motors have continued to support the charity and continue his legacy in order to make a difference to local families.

Shona Mulholland, managing director of John Mulholland Motors, said they were proud to raise so much in her dad’s memory.

“I’m delighted that over the last two years, we have raised over £100,000 to support the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre,” she said.

“As a family, we have first-hand experience of how important the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre is and the charity was a great support to dad during his cancer treatment.

“The specialist nurse who cared for dad, Melanie, was a vital source of support to me and my family and her post is funded by the charity.

“It makes me incredibly proud that the money raised to date could help support not only her vital work, but the work of the 10 specialist nurses funded by the charity.

“To date, money raised by John Mulholland Motors has helped support over 4,000 hours of nursing care, which I know will make an incredible difference to so many people, just as it has to our family.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped us reach this milestone, particularly our staff and customers, and we are fully committed to continuing raising as much money as we can to support Friends of the Cancer Centre’s vital work.”

For over 35 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.

The charity works to enhance the quality of patient care and support through its life-changing and life-saving work which includes funding additional nurses, supporting local research and providing practical support, such as financial grants, which help families through a difficult time.

Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in Northern Ireland, directly benefiting patients and their families.

Fundraising manger Ana Wilkinson said the donation would make a ‘huge difference’.

“The sum raised by John Mulholland Motors is absolutely incredible and we are very grateful for the support and generosity of the team and their wonderful customers,” said Ana.

“The past year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, but particularly those with cancer.

“Despite the challenges and the impact the pandemic has had on the charity’s ability to raise money, our work has continued and this is only made possible thanks to the support we receive from companies like John Mulholland Motors.

“In addition to raising funds, John’s family, friends and the employees at John Mulholland Motors have helped raise awareness of the charity, as well as supporting our cancer awareness initiatives.

“In essence, they have carried on John’s legacy and commitment to supporting local families affected by cancer, for which the charity is incredibly grateful and I hope the team are incredibly proud of the difference they are helping to make.”

For more information about Friends of the Cancer Centre and how to support local people affected by cancer visit www.friendsofthecancercentre.com.

If you would like to support its work, you can donate £3 now by texting Friends3 to 70660. Each text costs £3 plus network charge.

Friends of the Cancer Centre receives 100 per cent of all donations. Please obtain bill payer’s permission. Contact the charity on 028 9069 9393. Charity Number NIC101345.