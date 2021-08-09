Motorist dies following Glenshane Pass collision

POLICE can confirm a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Glenshane Road between Dungiven and Maghera this morning (Monday, 9th August).

The collision, involving a silver-coloured Volvo car and a tanker lorry, was reported to police at 5:20am. Emergency services attended the scene where the driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be not serious injuries.

Glenshane Road remains closed, between Main Street on Dungiven and the Tobermore Road/Glenshane Road junction, and a number of diversions are in place as officers conduct enquiries at the scene of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam or who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21.