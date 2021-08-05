Revenue seize drugs worth over €100,000 in Dublin Mail Centre

AS a result of routine operations and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized over 6kgs of various types of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, cannabis infused edibles, ketamine and butane honey oil. Revenue officers also seized 180 Diazepam tablets.

The illegal drugs have a combined estimated value of almost €107,000 and were discovered in a number of parcels that originated in the USA, Canada, UK, Spain and the Netherlands.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘documents’, ‘gifts’, ‘sports equipment’, ‘clothes’, ‘dog toys’ and ‘kitchen utensils’ and were destined for various addresses throughout Ireland.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

The parcels seized were destined for addresses in Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Leitrim, Antrim and the UK.

