Man dies after entering water at Ballintoy Harbour

Emergency services attend incident on north coast on Monday evening

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

A man has died after being recovered from the water at Ballintoy Harbour in county Antrim on Monday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are not treating his death as suspicious.

The Coastguard said teams from Coleraine and Ballycastle attended the incident, as well as the Kilkeel lifeboat, a Coastguard helicopter from Scotland, the police and the ambulance service.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out later.

"Police responded to a report in relation to a man in the water in the vicinity of Ballintoy harbour on Monday evening (July 26th)," said a police spokesperson.

"Police attended the scene, along with other emergency services where, sadly, the man's body was recovered from the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

