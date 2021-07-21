Stay safe during hot weather – Givan and O’Neill

The First Minister and deputy First Minister have encouraged everyone to stay safe and look out for others during the current spell of very hot weather.

Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill were speaking after the Met Office issued the first ever warning for extreme heat here.

Executive departments and civil contingency agencies are working to mitigate any potential impacts to health, wellbeing and public services.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “After a difficult time for the whole community, it is understandable that people want to be out and about across Northern Ireland during this period of hot, dry weather. We want everyone to enjoy the sunshine, but it is very important that everyone does it safely.

Extreme heat can have serious consequences for people’s health, public services and the environment. So we ask everyone to take steps to protect themselves. Don’t take risks that could potentially be dangerous for you, your family or the wider community.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “We have been experiencing an unprecedented heatwave and temperatures here are set to escalate even further in the coming days. It is vitally important that we all follow the advice that will help to keep everyone safe.

“Of course many people are keen to experience the good weather, but we ask everyone to take care of themselves, and others so that no one comes to any harm as a result of the extreme heat. Please check in on anyone who might be more vulnerable, including older family, friends and neighbours.”