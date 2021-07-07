Conor Murphy pays visit to Marine Hotel

FINANCE Minister Conor Murphy has visited a hotel business in Ballycastle to hear how the support from Covid funding schemes and rates relief is helping them through the pandemic.

Businesses within Causeway Coast and Glens Council have benefitted from over £40.1 million of support from a range of grant schemes, with more than 2,700 grant applications paid, sustaining a range of businesses adversely impacted during the pandemic and supporting them as they recover and grow.

In addition, the rates holiday, which was extended for a further 12 months, is providing over £28 million of vital support to businesses in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area.

The Minister began his day by visiting the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle, taking a tour of the seafront hotel and meeting staff who have returned to work after being on furlough during the pandemic.

He then boarded the Rathlin Ferry to visit Rathlin Island where he met the Rathlin Development Community Association to hear more about the lighthouse development project.

