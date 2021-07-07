Changes to COVID restrictions around live music and gatherings

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is highlighting the recent changes to COVID restrictions around live music and outdoor gatherings.

The changes, which came into effect on Monday July 5 include:

* The cap on numbers at outdoor gatherings has been removed and permitted numbers of people attending outdoor events are now to be set by organisers through the risk assessment process.

* All gatherings at indoor venues will require a risk assessment for COVID control if the event or premises will include 15 or more members of the public.

* All outdoors gatherings will require a risk assessment if the event or premises will include 30 or more members of the public.

* Live music is permitted at indoor hospitality premises that serve food and alcohol. Such music must be at ambient volume levels to permit ordinary levels of normal conversation.

* Music is permitted at outdoor venues and there is no restriction on volume.

Welcoming the further easing of restrictions, the Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes said: “This is a positive development for musicians, our hospitality and events industry and I would like to offer my best wishes to the sector as they prepare to implement these changes. I hope it is a safe and enjoyable summer season for all.

“We have made great progress to date, and it is important that we all continue to follow the public health advice along with appropriate risk assessments to ensure the wellbeing of patrons and employees alike as the pathway to recovery continues.

“We cannot let complacency thwart what has been achieved to date so please continue to take responsibility for your safety and those around you. At this time over one million people in Northern Ireland have received their first COVID vaccine so make sure you are protected as well by booking your appointment as soon as you can.”

For information about the latest changes to restrictions go to http://www.executiveoffice-ni.gov.uk/news/statement-executive-decisions-1-july-2021

Business owners seeking further advice can contact Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Environmental Health team by ringing 028 2766 0257 or email environmentalservice@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk