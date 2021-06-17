Poots to resign as DUP leader

Edwin Poots is to resign as leader of the DUP, a month after being appointed to the role.

It follows a tumultuous 24 hours which started after Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, announced early on Thursday morning that a compromise had been reached over the introduction of the Irish Language Act.

Despite heavy opposition within his own party, Mr Poots pressed ahead with nominating his fellow Lagan Valley MLA, Paul Given, as First Minister.

Later this afternoon, DUP party officers held a scheduled meeting. There was talk that Mr Poots would face a vote of no confidence.

Tonight, Mr Poots issued a statement, saying he had “asked the Party Chairman to commence an electoral process within the Party to allow for a new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party to be elected.

“The Party has asked me to remain in post until my successor is elected.

“This has been a difficult period for the Party and the country and I have conveyed to the Chairman my determination to do everything I can to ensure both Unionism and Northern Ireland is able to move forward to a stronger place,” he said.