Student Buskers in Coleraine town centre this weekend

NORTHERN Regional College has enlisted the help of current music students at the College to help promote a new HND in Music Production at its Coleraine campus.

Level 3 Music students, including teen country singing sensation ‘Owen Mac’, will be busking at four different locations in the town centre this weekend.

Frankie McEldowney, Curriculum Area Manager for the Performing Arts Music, explained the thinking behind the novel approach to marketing the College’s music provision.

“The traditional end of year show was cancelled for the second consecutive year because of Covid so we’re literally taking to the streets to give our music students a chance to showcase their talent in front of a live audience," he said.

“We are hoping for both good weather and footfall in Coleraine town centre at the weekend so we can promote our new HND Music Production course.

"The talent on display may also encourage younger budding musicians, singer/songwriters and bedroom DJ/producers to consider our Level 3 Music course.

"Another major plus is that it will be an opportunity for local people to see and hear for themselves the wealth and depth of talent we have at the College.”

The students will be busking in The Diamond and Church Street between 3pm and 5pm on Friday and 1pm and 3pm this Saturday.

The new HND in Music (Production) course offers students an opportunity to gain a wide range of sector knowledge, along with practical skills gained in research, self-study, directed study and work placements.

They will gain practical skills in music production to the highest professional standard and become technically proficient in using a wide range of music technology including live sound and backline, recording techniques, music production and arrangement using industry standard DAWs (Digital Audio Workstations) and mixing and mastering.

The two-year Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music, which is the equivalent of three A levels, offers aspiring musicians an opportunity to develop as performers and composer.

It is an ideal steppingstone to the new HND course for anyone interesting in pursuing a vocational pathway to a career in music or music production.

For further information, go to www.nrc.ac.uk