Man dies following road traffic collision in Ballycastle

POLICE can confirm a man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballycastle.

The collision, which was reported just before 3pm yesterday (Wednesday 2nd June), occurred on the Cushendall Road and involved a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Cherokee Jeep.

Police attended the scene where, sadly, the male rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1217 of 02/06/21.

The Cushendall Road was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.