Stobart Air now flying to Cardiff from City Airport

Stobart Air, operator of Aer Lingus Regional routes, has announced plans to strengthen its route network from Belfast City Airport this summer with a service to Cardiff.

Flights to the Welsh capital will commence on 28th June and will operate up to four times per week, providing frequent connectivity between Northern Ireland and Wales.

The airline currently flies from Belfast City Airport to Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Exeter, Leeds Bradford, London Heathrow, and Manchester, and recently announced it would commence a summer service to popular staycation destination, Newquay.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport, said:

“Stobart Air already boasts an impressive network from Belfast City Airport, serving key destinations across both England and Scotland.

“With the welcome addition of this Cardiff service, the airline now adds Wales to that portfolio, creating a UK-wide offering to customers in Northern Ireland.

“We are delighted by the announcement, which not only strengthens our partnership with Stobart Air and Aer Lingus Regional but also further enhances the choice and convenience we promise to our passengers, and we look forward to the route taking off later in June.”

Andy Jolly, Managing Director at Stobart Air, added:

“Stobart Air calls on the UK Government and Stormont Assembly to work with all industry stakeholders to restore confidence in aviation and facilitate the resumption of safe air travel in line with the vaccination rollout programmes.

“Anticipating a successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout which will allow air travel to resume safely later this year, we are pleased to add this route from Belfast to Cardiff to our network. We believe this new connection will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights between Belfast and Cardiff.

“We look forward to welcoming our staff and customers onboard this new route.”

Operated by Stobart Air, the Aer Lingus Regional service to Cardiff will operate on one of five ATR72-600 aircraft permanently based at Belfast City Airport. Flights to Cardiff start at £29.99 one way and are on sale now at www.aerlingus.com